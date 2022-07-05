Wall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil's XOM.N second quarter profit estimates after a securities filing showed a $5 billion gain from selling motor fuels compared with the first quarter.

Record profits of more than $4 a share, up from $1.10 a year ago, are likely, according analyst estimates, reigniting calls for windfall taxes on oil majors.

Exxon shares are down about 3.4% to $84.57 in early trading on a large drop in oil prices this morning. Brent is down about $4 per barrel and WTI is down about $3 per barrel.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

