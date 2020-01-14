Wall Street pulls back on tariff report

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday, reversing earlier intra-day record highs, following a report the United States would likely maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until after November's presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.15 points, or 0.11%, to 28,939.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.04 points, or 0.15%, to 3,283.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.60 points, or 0.24%, to 9,251.33.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

