Wall Street pulls back on tariff report

U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday, reversing earlier intra-day record highs, following a report the United States would likely maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until after November's presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.15 points, or 0.11%, to 28,939.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.04 points, or 0.15%, to 3,283.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.60 points, or 0.24%, to 9,251.33.

