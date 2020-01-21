Wall Street pulls back from records on worries about virus outbreak and global growth

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 151.25 points, or 0.52%, to 29,196.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.75 points, or 0.26%, to 3,320.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.14 points, or 0.19%, to 9,370.81.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Tom Brown)

