Wall Street pulls back from records on worries about virus outbreak and global growth

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 151.25 points, or 0.52%, to 29,196.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.75 points, or 0.26%, to 3,320.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.14 points, or 0.19%, to 9,370.81.

