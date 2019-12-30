Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 182.24 points, or 0.64%, to 28,463.02, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.64 points, or 0.58%, to 3,221.38, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 60.62 points, or 0.67%, to 8,945.99.

