Wall Street Is Pounding the Table On Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Bullish sentiment from Wall Street toward Intuitive Machines (LUNR) is rising as analysts continue to pound the table. The space exploration company recently reported strong Q3 earnings, with highlights that included a 359% year-over-year revenue increase and a lucrative $116.9 million contract from NASA. This puts the company in an excellent position to keep rising, especially as Elon Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump is considered a bullish indicator for space stocks.

What’s Happening with Intuitive Machines Stock?

Despite some volatility over the past five days, Intuitive Machines stock is surging today on momentum from the Q3 earnings report. As of this writing, LUNR is up 11% for the day and looks primed to continue rising. The company has enjoyed three months of high growth, rising 185% over the past quarter and demonstrating an ability to shake off difficult market conditions.

Although Intuitive Machines is a small-cap stock with a low share price, analysts are taking notice and adopting more bullish stances on LUNR stock. Both Sujeeva De Silva of Roth MKM and Andres Sheppard of Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price targets from $10 to $15 while maintaining Buy ratings. These new predictions imply a 33% upside potential.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan, who raised his price target from $10 to $16, assigned LUNR stock a Buy rating. He cited Trump’s incoming presidency as a likely catalyst for the company, stating that its model for approaching space infrastructure “becomes even more of an asset under the new Administration.”

Wall Street Is Highly Bullish on LUNR Stock

Overall, Wall Street remains highly bullish on Intuitive Machines’ growth prospects for the coming year. Analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on LUNR stock based on five Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. However, even after a 290% rally in its share price over the past year, the average LUNR price target of $10.60 per share still implies 6% downside potential.

