Wall Street Posts Steep Losses Ahead of Jobs Report

Stocks reversed their midday gains in a big way Thursday, as the bank sector took a hit from Silvergate Capital (SI) and SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) respective plunges. The Dow shed more than 540 points, as investors continued to digest Fed comments ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated jobs report. The Nasdaq also locked in a triple-digit loss, while the S&P 500 settled squarely in the red as well. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), otherwise known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," settled at its highest level since Feb. 21.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Futures Fall for Third-Straight Session

Oil futures fell for a third-straight session, just ahead of tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls report. In addition, black gold continues to be weighed down by the possibility of more interest rate hikes. April-dated crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $75.72 per barrel.

Gold prices, meanwhile, pared some losses stemming from the Federal Reserve's latest remarks. Specifically, April-dated gold added $16, or about 0.9%, to close at $1,834.60 per ounce.

