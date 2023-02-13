Wall Street Posts Gains Before CPI Reading

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped back from last week's steep declines, while the Dow tacked on nearly 380 points. Wall Street awaits tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) reading, which will influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate moves. Earnings season is also winding down, and, barring recessions, has been the worst in more than 20 years.

Oil Prices Close At 2-Week High

Oil futures rose Monday, with March-dated crude adding 42 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $80.14 per barrel -- their highest level in more than two weeks. This pop comes as investors pondered Russia's plans to cut oil output, and await tomorrow's CPI reading.

Gold prices, meanwhile, closed at their lowest mark in more than five weeks, on fears that more interest rates are to come. April-dated gold shed $11, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,863.50 per ounce today.

