Wall Street Poised To Surge At Opening

(RTTNews) - News on Corona virus continues to grab attention across global markets. The impact of the deadly viral outbreak is expected to be blow to Chinese economy. China is planning to accept U.S. assistance to fight back the outbreak as the death toll rose to 425, with confirmed cases of more than 20,000. The nationwide death-rate is 2.1 percent.

Redbook data and Factory orders for December are the important announcements on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading all positive. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might surge at opening.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 369.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 40.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 137.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Monday higher. The Nasdaq jumped 122.47 points or 1.3 percent to 9,273.40, the Dow rose 143.78 points or 0.5 percent to 28,399.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.40 points or 0.7 percent to 3,248.92.

On the economic front, Redbook Data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.5 percent.

The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.3 percent, while it declined 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Eight-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese markets reversed as it announced a stimulus to support the economy. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied by 36.68 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,783.29 after plunging 7.7 percent the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.21 percent to 26,675.98.

Japanese stocks closed higher. The Nikkei average rose by 112.65 points, or 0.49 percent, to 23,084.59, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 percent to close at 1,684.24.

Australian markets recovered from a subdued start to close higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 25.40 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,948.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 27.70 points, or 0.39 percent, at 7,047.60.

European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 84.79 points or 1.45 percent. The German DAX is gaining 177.46 points or 1.36 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 107.27 points or 1.46 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 98.21 points or 0.91 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing 1.51 percent.

