Wall Street Poised To Open Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, investors might be looking for Housing Starts and Permits report and the Industrial Production report for July.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly down.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are broadly positive. As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 14.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended higher on Monday. The Dow ended with a gain of 151.39 points or 0.45 percent at 33,912.44, rallying from an early low of 33,582.96.

The S&P 500 settled with a gain of 16.99 points or 0.4 percent at 4,297.14, while the Nasdaq advanced 80.87 points or 0.62 percent at 13,128.05, recovering from a low of 12,993.78.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts and Permits for July will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Housing starts is 1.540 million, while it was up 1.559 million last year. The consensus for Housing permits is 1.650 million, while it was up 1.685 million in the prior month.

The Fed's Industrial Production for July will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was down in the prior month.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares finished marginally higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.05 percent to 19,830.52.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 28,868.91. The broader Topix index slipped 0.15 percent to settle at 1,981.96.

Australian markets advanced on the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 percent to 7,105.40 while the broader All Ordinaires index closed 0.51 percent higher at 7,361.90.

