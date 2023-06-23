Wall Street Poised To Open Negative

(RTTNews) - Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading mostly down. With very few economic announcements on Friday, trading activity might be subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data on the day.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 106.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 87.50 points.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq saw further upside going into the close, jumping 128.41 points or 1.0 percent to 13,630.61. The S&P 500 also climbed 16.20 points or 0.4 percent to 4,381.89, while the narrower Dow edged down 4.81 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,946.71.

On the economic front, S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI will be published at 9.45 am ET.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 846, while the U.S. rig count was up 687.

Asian stocks finished lower on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 1.71 percent to close at 18,889.97.

Japanese stocks fell sharply. The Nikkei average slumped 1.45 percent to 32,781.54 while the broader Topix index ended 1.38 percent lower at 2,264.73.

Australian markets fell for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 1.34 percent at 7,099.20, with energy and financial stocks pacing the declines. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.29 percent lower at 7,285.60.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 14.48 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 112.26 points or 0.70 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 18.71 points or 0.25 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 55.92 points or 0.50 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.39 percent.

