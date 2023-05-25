Wall Street Poised To Open Mostly Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims

(RTTNews) - The debt ceiling negotiations might continue to get the attention of the investors. The weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and first-quarter GDP are also important for the day.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are following a negative trend.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 26.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow slid 255.59 points or 0.8 percent to 32,799.92, the Nasdaq fell 76.08 points or 0.6 percent to 12,484.16 and the S&P 500 dropped 30.34 points or 0.7 percent to 4,115.24.

On the economic front, the first quarter gross domestic product or GDP for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 1.1 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in the prior quarter.

The Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 248K, while it was up 242K in the prior week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 0.19.

The Corporate Profits for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Year-over-Year After Tax was down 1.4 percent.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for April will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.1 percent, while it was down 5.2 percent in the previous month. Asian stocks hit two-month lows on Thursday. Chinese shares edged down slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 percent to 3,201.26 ahead of a long holiday weekend.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.93 percent to 18,746.92.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.39 percent to 30,801.13 while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent lower at 2,146.15.

Australian markets fell for a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.05 percent to 7,138.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.03 percent lower at 7,316.70.

European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 18.87 points or 0.26 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 20.97 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 30.80 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 19.62 points or 0.26 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.23 percent.

