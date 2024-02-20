Wall Street Poised To Open Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - After a long weekend, investors might be a bit nervous about the Fed's monetary policy outlook this week and the FOMC Minutes to be released on Wednesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday. The market movement might be influenced by earnings and geopolitical developments across the globe. As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 124.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 79.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended weak on Friday. The Dow ended with a loss of 145.13 points or 0.37 percent at 38,627.99.

On the economic front, the E-Commerce Retail Sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, retail sales were up 2.3 percent.

The Leading Indicators for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The 6-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian shares were down at closing on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 percent to finish trading at 2,922.73.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 92 points or 0.57 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,247.51. The day's trading range was between a high of 16,274.56 and a low of 16,055.08.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.28 percent to close at 38,363.61.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,659, shedding 6 points or 0.08 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,633.8 and 7,670.9.

