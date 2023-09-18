Wall Street Poised To Open Mostly Down

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory. The Fed's monetary policy announcement is likely to be in the spotlight this week. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

Investors are watching geo-political developments also. After Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea's Kim Jong Un, China sent today top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia for security talks.

Five Americans, who were detained in Iran, are expected to be released today.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 47.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory on Friday. The Nasdaq tumbled 217.72 points or 1.6 percent to 13,708.33, the S&P 500 slumped 54.78 points or 1.2 percent to 4,450.32 and the Dow slid 288.87 points or 0.8 percent to 34,618.24.

On the economic front, the Treasury International Capital for July will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $195.9 billion. The Housing Market Index for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 50, while it was up 50 in the prior month.

Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at

Asian markets finished Monday's trading on a mixed note. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 8 points or 0.26 percent to finish trading at 3,125.93. The Shenzhen Component Index added 55 points or 0.55 percent to close at 10,200.04.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 252 points or 1.4 percent to finish trading at 17,930.55.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,230.40, shedding 49 points or 0.67 percent. The index has gained more than a percent in the last five days but sits 4.46 percent below its 52-week high. The day's trading range was between 7,223 and 7,279.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 81.43 points or 1.14 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 120.50 points or 0.76 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is sliding 34.60 points or 0.45 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 80.54 points or 0.72 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.97 percent.

