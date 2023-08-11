Wall Street Poised To Open Mostly Down

(RTTNews) - On Friday, there are not many economic news announcements, and the focus will be the producer price inflation report.

Gold Futures are trending lower.

U.S. President Joe Biden has requested Congress for more than $24 billion in aid for Ukraine.

China warned against the news of U.S. investment restrictions and said that might hurt global supply chains.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures are trading broadly down.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures are gaining 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 20.50 points.

Asian shares are trading mostly down, while European shares are in negative territory.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow ended the day up 52.79 points or 0.2 percent at 35,176.15. The Nasdaq edged up 15.96 points or 0.1 percent at 13,737.99. The S&P 500 gained 1.12 points to 4,468.83.

On the economic front, the Producer Price Index for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Sentiment for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 71.3, while it was up 71.6 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 847, and the U.S. rig count was 659.

Asian stocks fell on Friday. Chinese shares were down. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.01 percent to 3,189.25.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.90 percent to 19,075.19.

Japanese markets were closed owing to a public holiday

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 0.24 percent to 7,340.10. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.19 percent lower at 7,554.20.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 43.79 points or 0.59 percent. The German DAX is declining 52.85 points or 0.33 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 72.88 points or 0.96 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 24.86 points or 0.22 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.71 percent.

