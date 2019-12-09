Wall Street Poised To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - On a very lean day of economic announcements, early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower open for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished mostly higher on Monday, while European shares are trading in the red.

Investors are looking ahead to Federal Reserve announcements this week as it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the monetary policy meeting. Retail sales, consumer and producer prices also are focus this week.

The developments on U.S. - China tariff front are also are followed by investors.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 30.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 9.00 points.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow soared 337.26 points or 1.2 percent to 28,015.06, the Nasdaq surged up 85.83 points or 1 percent to 8,656.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.48 points or 0.9 percent to 3,145.91.

On the economic front, TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for November will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.84.

Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended little changed with a positive bias. Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.46 points or 0.08 percent. Hong Kong shares finished marginally lower at 26,494.73.

Japanese shares rose for a third straight session. The Nikkei average edged up by 76.30 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,430.70 while the broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent higher at 1,722.07.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 23 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,730 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 22.90 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,836.40.

European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 30.50 points or 0.52 percent, the German DAX is losing 33.95 points or 0.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 14.00 points or 0.19 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 17.22 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.38 percent.

