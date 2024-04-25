Wall Street Poised To Open In Red

(RTTNews) - Investors' major focus on Thursday will be on earnings reports and are likely to keep an eye on first quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales data.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly up. As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 200.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 33.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 184.75 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually ended Wednesday narrowly mixed. The Dow edged down 42.77 points or 0.1 percent to 38,460.92, the S&P 500 crept up 1.08 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,071.63 and the Nasdaq inched up 16.11 points or 0.1 percent to 15,712.75.

On the economic front, the Joblesss Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 215K, while it was up 212K in the prior week. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 50 bcf.

The Pending Home Sales Index for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.0 percent, while it was up 1.6 percent.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday. Chinese stocks edged up slightly, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.3 percent to 3,052.90 . Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 17,284.54. The Australian and New Zealand markets were closed for the day.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 2.2 percent to 37,628.48 after a three-day rally. The broader Topix Index dropped 1.7 percent to 2,663.53.

