Wall Street Poised To Open In Red

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. Earnings news might get special attention today.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

The Fed decision is likely to be in the spotlight this week. The Monthly Jobs Report, Consumer Confidence, and Manufacturing and Service Sector activities might be the major economic announcements. U.S. tech heavyweights Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms will be reporting quarterly results this week.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 221.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 36.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 147.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq jumped 109.30 points or 1.0 percent to 11,621.71, the S&P 500 rose 10.13 points or 0.3 percent to 4,070.56 and the Dow inched up 28.67 points or 0.1 percent to 33,978.08.

On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for January will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the General Activity Index was down 18.8, while production index was up 9.7.

Three-month Treasury Bill Auction and Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. After a week-long holiday, Chinese investors returned to their desks. Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.14 percent to 3,269.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.73 percent to 22,069.73.

Japanese shares closed slightly higher. The Nikkei average inched up 0.19 percent to 27,433.40. The broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,982.40.

Australian markets ended a volatile session slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.16 percent to 7,481.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.12 percent lower at 7,700.40.

European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 41.45 points or 0.58 percent. DAX of Germany is down 102.94 points or 0.68 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 3.23 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 3.65 points or 0.03 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.98 percent.

