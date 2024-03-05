Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might in the negative territory. Major economic announcements and geopolitical developments might get attention today. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are also trending mostly lower.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 89.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended in negative territory on Monday. The Dow finished down 97.55 points or 0.25 percent at 38,989.83. The S&P 500 settled with loss of 6.13 points or 0.12 percent at 5,130.95, while the Nasdaq ended lower by 67.43 points or 0.41 percent at 16,207.51.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for February will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for the Composite Index is 51.4, and the Services Index is 51.3.

The Factory Orders for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.0 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The ISM Services Index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 53.0, while it was up 53.4 in January.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index settled 0.28 percent higher at 3,047.79 after a choppy session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 2.61 percent to 16,162.64.

Japanese markets ended mixed. The Nikkei average ended a choppy session marginally lower at 40,097.63. The broader Topix index rose half a percent to 2,719.93.

Australian markets fell for a second straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.15 percent to 7,724.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.10 percent lower at 7,988.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 1.48 points or 0.02 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 12.91 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 2.11 points or 0.03 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 2.16 points or 0.02 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.13 percent.

