Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Reaction to the Consumer Confidence and Existing Home Sales might be the focus on Wednesday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading notably higher.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 66.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 47.50 points.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Tuesday. The Dow advanced 251.90 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 37,557.92.

The Nasdaq climbed 98.03 points or 0.7 percent to 15,003.22 and the S&P 500 rose 27.81 points or 0.6 percent to 4,768.37, reaching their best closing levels in almost two years.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Current Account for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $203. billion, while the deficit was $212.1 billion in the prior year.

The Consumer Confidence for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 103.4, while it was up 102.0 in the previous month.

The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.775 million, while it was up 3.79 million in October.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 4.3 million barrels, and gasoline inventories were up 0.4 million barrels.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The 20-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell sharply. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.03 percent to 2,902.11 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.66 percent to 16,613.81.

Japanese markets rallied and finished at over five-month highs. The Nikkei average jumped 1.37 percent to 33,675.94. The broader Topix index settled 0.67 percent higher at 2,349.38.

Australian markets hit a 10-month closing high. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 gained 0.65 percent to close at 7,537.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.62 percent higher 7,764.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 96.25 points or 0.32 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 9.24 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 43.32 points or 0.57 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 21.29 points or 0.20 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.083 percent.

