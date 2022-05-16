Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Economic announcements might get special attention this week, especially retail sales reports, industrial production reports as well as Housing starts reports. Russia warned of far-reaching consequences as Finland and Sweden have expressed their readiness to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO. Russia's invasion in the eastern region of Ukraine is progressing, while the northern region is claimed to be under Ukrainian control as Russian forces are retreating.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly in the negative sector.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 58.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished on Friday with strong gains. The Dow jumped 466.36 points or 1.5 percent to 32,196.66, the Nasdaq spiked 434.04 points or 3.8 percent to 11,805.00 and the S&P 500 surged 93.81 points or 2.4 percent to 4,023.89.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 15.0, while it was up 24.6 in the prior month.

Treasury International Capital Report for March will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the transactions were $141.7 billion.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in the moderated discussion before the Mortgage Bankers Association Secondary and Capital Markets Conference and Expo at 8.55 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.34 percent to 3,073.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.26 percent higher at 19,950.21.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed 0.45 percent to 26,547.05.

Australian markets gained slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.25 percent to 7,093. The big four banks gained between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 24.17 points or 0.41 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 97.51 points or 0.69 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 3.24 points or 0.04 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 5.55 points or 0.05 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.65 percent.

