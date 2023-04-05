Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday. Reports on private sector employment, service sector activity, and the U.S. trade deficit might get the attention of investors today.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are broadly down.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed in the red on Tuesday. The Dow slid 198.77 points or 0.6 percent to 33,402.38, the Nasdaq fell 63.13 points or 0.5 percent to 12,126.37 and the S&P 500 declined 23.91 points or 0.6 percent to 4,100.60.

On the economic front, the ADP Research Institute's Employment report for March will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is 200,000, while it was up 242,000 in the prior month.

The International Trade in Goods and Services for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $68.7 billion, while the deficit was $68.3 billion in the previous month.

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Composite Final will be released at 9.45 am ET.

The Institute for Supply Management Services Index for March will be announced at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.4, while it was up 55.1 in February.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 7.5 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were down 2.9 million barrels.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

Japanese shares led regional losses as a stronger yen weighed on export-oriented stocks. The Nikkei average fell 1.68 percent to 27,813.26, marking its first loss in four days.

The broader Topix index closed 1.92 percent lower at 1,983.84 with auto and energy stocks retreating on fears of an impending U.S. recession.

Australian markets fluctuated before finishing on a flat note.

European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 9.43 points or 0.13 percent. DAX of Germany is sliding 46.45 points or 0.30 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 27.25 points or 0.36 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 40.14 points or 0.36 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.13 percent.

