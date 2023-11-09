Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Fed Chair Powell's speech might get the special attention of investors on Thursday. The weekly jobless claims as well as other Fed speeches will be of interest today.

After the close of trading today, Disney (DIS) will report its quarterly results. Crude oil is ticking up on waning demand in the U.S. and China. Gold was little changed.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 14.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended the session narrowly mixed on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 40.33 points or 0.1 percent to 34,112.27, the Nasdaq crept up 10.56 points or 0.1 percent to 13,650.41 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.40 points or 0.1 percent to 4,382.78.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for initial claims is 220K, while it was up 217K in the prior week. Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 79 bcf.

30-year, Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.867 trillion.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will participate in policy panel discussion before the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference at 2.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Fed Interim President Kathleen O'Neill Paese will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in a moderated conversation at 12.00 pm ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will discuss virtually the "Outlook for the U.S. Economy and Fed Policy" in a Market News International webinar at 11.00 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in fireside chat on the importance of surveys and how the survey data informs the economic outlook and policy views before the Central Bank Business Survey Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's New Orleans Branch at 9.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session. China's Shanghai Composite index finished higher at 3,053.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.33 percent to 17,511.29. Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.49 percent to 32,646.46, snapping a two-day losing streak. The broader Topix index settled 1.26 percent higher at 2,335.12.

Australian markets finished at a three-week high. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.28 percent to 7,014.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.23 percent higher at 7,215.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 48.24 points or 0.69 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 56.20 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 25.41 points or 0.34 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 71.52 points or 0.68 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.76 percent.

