Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - There are no major economic announcements on Friday. The latest earnings reports from major corporates might get attention today.

Investors are eagerly waiting for the central bank meetings in the U.S., Europe, and Japan next week.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures are trading broadly up. Asian shares finished were mostly down, while European shares are trading mainly up. As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 14.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 65.50 points.

The Dow closed up 163.97 points or 0.5 percent at 35,225.18 on Thursday. The Nasdaq plunged 294.71 points or 2.1 percent to 14,063.31 and the S&P 500 slid 30.85 points or 0.7 percent to 4,354.87.

On the economic front, the Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 862 and the U.S. rig count was 675. Asian stocks ended lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally down.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.78 percent to 19,075.26.

Japanese markets fell for a second straight session. The Nikkei average dropped 0.57 percent to 32,304.25 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,262.20.

Australian markets ended a tad lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.15 percent to 7,313.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.20 percent lower at 7,526.80.

European shares are trading mostly up. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 10.63 points or 0.15 percent. The German DAX is losing 93.44 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 9.30 points or 0.12 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 20.27 points or 0.19 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.14 percent.

