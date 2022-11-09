Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Mid-term elections might get special attention on Wednesday. The trading activity might be subdued today. The consumer price inflation report is scheduled for Thursday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

Asian shares finished broadly down, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.

As of 6.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 87.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 0.25 points.

The U.S. major stocks finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow ended the session at its best closing level in well over two months. The Nasdaq climbed 51.68 points or 0.5 percent to 10,616.20, while the S&P 500 advanced 21.31 points or 0.6 percent to 3,828.11.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in August.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 3.1 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were down 1.3 million barrels. The 10-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.53 percent to close at 3,048.17.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.20 percent to 16,358.52.

Japanese shares fell today. The Nikkei average dropped 0.56 percent to 27,716.43, while the broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent lower at 1,949.49.

Australian markets rose for a fourth consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 percent to 6,999.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.52 percent to end at 7,187.40.

European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 11.44 points or 0.18 percent. DAX of Germany is sliding 68.20 points or 0.49 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 15.77 points or 0.22 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 22.55 points or 0.21 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.38 percent.

