Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Down

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Thursday.

The weekly jobless claims, import and export prices, industrial production, and homebuilder confidence data might be the highlight today.

The summit of President Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in San Francisco is expected to help open up military communication between the countries.

As of 6.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 28.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq inched up 9.45 points or 0.1 percent to a three-month closing high of 14,103.84, and the S&P 500 edged up 7.18 points or 0.2 percent to a two-month closing high of 4.502.88.

The narrower Dow outperformed, climbing 163.51 points or 0.5 percent to 3,499.21, the blue-chip index's best closing level in three months.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 222K. In the prior week, the initial claims were up 217K.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 11.0, while it was down 9.0 in the prior month.

The Import and Export Prices for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a slide of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in September.

The Industrial Production for October will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 40, while it was up 40 in October.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction announcement and ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the level was down 8.

The Treasury International Capital for September will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the transactions were $63.5 billion.

The Fed Balance sheet will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.861 trillion.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will give opening remarks before hybrid 2023 Financial Stability Conference: 'Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty' hosted by the Fed Bank of Cleveland at 8.30 am ET.

New York Fed Bank President John Williams will speak before the 2023 U.S. Treasury Markets Conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 9.25 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will participate in 'Central Bank Digital Currency' discussion before the 2nd Conference on the Economics of Central Bank Digital Currency by the Bank of Canada and Sveriges Riksbank at 10.30 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak on 'Financial Stability' before the 2023 U.S. Treasury Markets Conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 10.35 am ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will give introductory remarks before hybrid 2023 Financial Stability Conference: 'Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 12.00 pm ET. Fed Governor Lisa Cook will participate in the 'Global Linkages and Spillovers' discussion before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Asia Economic Policy Conference 'Global Linkages in a Post-Pandemic World' at 12.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session lower. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.71 percent to 3,050.93.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.36 percent to 17,832.82.

Japanese markets ended modestly lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.28 percent to 33,424.41. The broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,368.62.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 0.67 percent to 7,058.40 after sharp gains in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.65 percent at 7,269.50.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 1.71 points or 0.02 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 203.99 points or 1.30 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 28.46 points or 0.38 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 31.51 points or 0.29 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.15 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.