Wall Street Poised To Slide At Open

(RTTNews) - Ongoing Middle East tensions, now in its second month, and a rebound in oil prices might continue to be the focus on Monday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar strengthened on renewed geopolitical tensions and gold fell toward $4,700 an ounce. Brent crude prices were higher a around $102 a barrel.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 484.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 48.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 182.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly up on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 80.48 points or 0.4 percent to a more than one-month closing high of 22,902.89, the S&P 500 edged down 7.77 points or 0.1 percent to 6,816.89 and the Dow slid 269.23 points or 0.6 percent to 47,916.57.

On the economic front, the Existing Home Sales for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.08 million, while it was up 4.09 million last month.

Three-month and 6-month Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in conversation before the Symposium on Building the Financial System of the 21st Century at 6.20 pm ET.

Asian stocks fell on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended marginally higher at 3,988.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.90 percent to 25,660.85.

Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei average closed 0.74 percent lower at 56,502.77. The broader Topix index ended down 0.45 percent at 3,723.01.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.39 percent to 8,926 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.46 percent at 9,113.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.