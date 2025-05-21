Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for May will be the focus on Wednesday.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar dipped, while oil prices gained over 1 percent. Gold rallied to a 1 1/2-week high near $3,320 per ounce.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 302.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 32.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 123.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow fell 114.83 points or 0.3 percent to 42,677.24, the Nasdaq slid 72.75 points or 0.4 percent to 19,142.71 and the S&P 500 declined 23.14 points or 0.4 percent to 5,940.46.

On the Economic front, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Inflation Expectations were up 2.8 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 3.5 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were down 1.0 million barrels.

Twenty year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will participate in a 'Fed Listens' event as part of the 'Elevating What Works' 2025 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond at 12.00 pm ET. Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday while Chinese shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.21 percent to 3,387.51 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.62 percent to close at 23,827.78.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.61 percent to 37,298.98 while the broader Topix index settled 0.22 percent lower at 2,732.88.

Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.52 percent to 8,386.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.45 percent at 8,611.70.

