Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - The U.S. trade deficit might be of interest to investors on Tuesday.

In Asian trading session, the dollar struggled against strong Asian currencies, while gold gained more than 1 percent. Oil prices rose over 2 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are declining broadly down.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 259.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 43.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 205.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 133.49 points or 0.7 percent to 17,844.24, the S&P 500 fell 36.29 points or 0.6 percent at 5,650.38 and the Dow dipped 98.60 points or 0.2 percent to 41,218.83.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $136.3 billion, while the deficit was $122.7 billion in the prior month.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese stocks ended sharply higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.13 percent to 3,316.11.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.70 percent to 22,662.71.

Japanese and South Korean markets were closed for public holidays.

Australian markets ended little changed with a negative bias. The S&P/ASX 200 ended marginally lower at 8,151.40.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 25.44 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is down 178.63 points or 0.77 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 7.27 points or 0.08 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 20.73 points or 0.17 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.56 percent.

