Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. The Employment Situation report for August might be of interest to investors.

In the Asian trading session, gold edged up slightly, while oil prices were set for deep weekly losses.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 130.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 27.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 173.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher. The Nasdaq bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing up 43.37 points or 0.3 percent at 17,127.66. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 16.66 points or 0.3 percent to 5,503.41 and the Dow slid 219.22 points or 0.5 percent to 40,755.75.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation report for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 160,000, while it was up 114,000 in the prior month. The Unemployment Rate was 4.2 percent, while it was up 4.3 percent in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 803, and the U.S. rig count was 583.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak before the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics organized by the Council on Foreign Relations at 8.45 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook at event hosted by the University of Notre Dame at 11.00 am ET.

Asian shares ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.8 percent to 2,765.81.

Japanese stocks fell. The Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.7 percent to 36,391.47. The broader Topix Index slumped 0.9 percent to 2,597.42.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,013.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.3 percent higher at 8,214.80.

