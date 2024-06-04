Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

There are expectations that the ECB will deliver its first interest-rate cut of the cycle on Thursday.

In the Asian session, the gold was modestly lower. The oil prices fell more than 1 percent.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 65.75 points.

The Nasdaq outperformed, settling at 16,828.67 with a gain of 93.65 points or 0.56 percent. The S&P 500 edged up 5.89 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 5,283.40, while the Dow ended down 115.29 points or 0.3 percent at 38,571.03.

On the economic front, the Factor Orders for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.7 percent, while it was up 1.6 percent in the prior month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8.4 million, while it was up 8.488 million in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.41 percent to 3,091.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.22 percent to 18,444.11.

Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average slipped 0.22 percent to 38,837.46 while the broader Topix index closed 0.38 percent lower at 2,787.48. Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.31 percent to 7,737.10 ahead of Q1 GDP data due on Wednesday. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.37 percent lower at 7,994.10.

