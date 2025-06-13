Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Friday, investor sentiments might be influenced by the geopolitical developments in view of the attack on Iran. In an unprecedented attack by Israel, three most powerful leaders of Iran have been killed, including the highest ranking military officer Major General Hossein Salami. Israel also declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a counter attack. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Iran to agree to a nuclear deal, suggesting that more brutal attacks could be expected.

Asian shares finished in negative territory, while European shares are trading lower.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar advanced. Oil prices were up more than 5 percent.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 388.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 51.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 240.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 ended the day up 23.02 points or 0.4 percent at 6,045.26, the Dow climbed 101.85 points or 0.2 percent to 42,967.62 and the Nasdaq rose 46.61 points or 0.2 percent to 19,662.48.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.5, while it was up 52.2 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 673 and the U.S. rig count was 559.

Asian stocks tumbled on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.75 percent to 3,377. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.59 percent to 23,892.56.

Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei average declined 0.89 percent to 37,834.25 while the broader Topix index settled 0.95 percent lower at 2,756.47.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.21 percent to 8,547.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.29 percent lower at 8,770.60.

