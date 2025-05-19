Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar dipped. Gold prices rose about 1 percent. Oil declined on demand concerns.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 252.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 65.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 331.00 points.

On the economic front, the E-Commerce Retail Sales for the first quarter will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the retails sales gained 2.7 percent.

The Leading Indicators for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.8 percent, while it was down 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give remarks at the 2025 Financial Markets Conference -"Financial Intermediation In Transition: How Will Policy Adapt?" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 1.15 pm ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in conversation before the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program at the University of Minnesota at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,367.58, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended with a negative bias at 23,332.72.

Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 37,498.63, while the broader Topix Index settled marginally lower at 2,738.39.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 percent to 8,295.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.6 percent lower at 8,524.80.

