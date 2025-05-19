Markets

Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

May 19, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar dipped. Gold prices rose about 1 percent. Oil declined on demand concerns.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 252.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 65.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 331.00 points.

On the economic front, the E-Commerce Retail Sales for the first quarter will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the retails sales gained 2.7 percent.

The Leading Indicators for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.8 percent, while it was down 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give remarks at the 2025 Financial Markets Conference -"Financial Intermediation In Transition: How Will Policy Adapt?" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 1.15 pm ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in conversation before the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program at the University of Minnesota at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,367.58, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended with a negative bias at 23,332.72.

Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 37,498.63, while the broader Topix Index settled marginally lower at 2,738.39.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 percent to 8,295.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.6 percent lower at 8,524.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
