Wall Street Poised To Open Moderately Down

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are gaining.

The monthly jobs report and other Fed preferred inflation readings might be important this week.

Major corporates such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Coca-Cola (KO), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) will be reporting their earnings this week.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were little changed, while the dollar strengthened.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 29.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 27.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 216.90 points or 1.3 percent to 17,382.94 and the S&P 500 climbed 40.44 points or 0.7 percent to 5,525.21, while the narrower Dow inched up 20.10 points or 0.1 percent to 40,113.50.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the General Activity Index was down 16.3 and the Production Index was up 6.0.

Three-month and six-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,288.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 21,971.96.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.38 percent to 35,839.99. The broader Topix index settled 0.86 percent higher at 2,650.61.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 percent to 7,997.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.35 percent at 8,203.90.

European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is gaining 65.76 points or 0.87 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 111.10 points or 0.50 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 13.49 points or 0.16 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 20.08 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.60 percent.

