Wall Street poised for muted open ahead of inflation data, earnings

*
Chip stocks rise after TSMC's Q4 revenue beat
*
Intuitive Surgical rises after prelim Q4 rev. beat
*
US SEC says bitcoin ETFs not yet approved, crypto stocks slip
*
Futures flat ahead of open
(Updated at 8:46 a.m. ET/1346 GMT)
By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were on course for a subdued open on Wednesday as investors avoided big bets ahead of inflation reports and earnings from major lenders later in the week.
Equities have remained range-bound since the turn of the year, as investors reassess their expectations of the timing and the pace of monetary policy easing following contrasting economic data and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials.
All eyes are now on the December consumer and producer inflation reports, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, which could help determine the monetary policy trajectory for the central bank.
"Unless you see inflation come in higher than expected, which is unlikely, there is going to be an inclination to move sooner rather than later (on rate cuts)," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital.
Market participants have scaled back expectations for at least a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, and currently see a near 66% chance, down from around 86% in the last week of 2023, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.
Investors will closely monitor comments by New York Fed President John Williams - considered a neutral voice on policy by analysts - scheduled to speak later in the day.
Meanwhile, on Friday, banking giants JPMorgan Chase
The lenders slipped between 0.3% and 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.
"The secret to happiness is low expectations, and that's exactly what we have going into earning seasons," Hayes added.
At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or
0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis
Chip stocks Nvidia
Crypto stocks including Coinbase
Boeing
Lennar
Dow Inc
DocGo
Intuitive Surgical
