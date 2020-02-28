Wall Street plunges at the open as pandemic fears heighten

US Markets

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped equities amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has raised fears of a possible global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 495.81 points, or 1.92%, at the open to 25,270.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 61.86 points, or 2.08%, at 2,916.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 296.74 points, or 3.46%, to 8,269.74 at the opening bell.

