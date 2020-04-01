US Markets

Wall Street plunges as virus fears ramp up

Sinéad Carew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a dire warning on the U.S. death toll from coronavirus sent investors running from even the most defensive equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 973.65 points, or 4.44%, to 20,943.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 114.09 points, or 4.41%, to 2,470.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 339.52 points, or 4.41%, to 7,360.58.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

