Wall Street plunges as virus fears ramp up

April 1 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a dire warning on the U.S. death toll from coronavirus sent investors running from even the most defensive equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 973.65 points, or 4.44%, to 20,943.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 114.09 points, or 4.41%, to 2,470.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 339.52 points, or 4.41%, to 7,360.58.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.