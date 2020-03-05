US Markets

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus slams bank, travel stocks

Contributor
Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks sold off sharply on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies pummeled, as large swings in the market continued due to uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks sold off sharply on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies pummeled, as large swings in the market continued due to uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 969.17 points, or 3.58%, to 26,121.69, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 105.98 points, or 3.39%, to 3,024.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1%, to 8,738.60.

(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular