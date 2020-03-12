Wall Street plummets, rattled by virus fears

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street tanked on Thursday, ending the longest-ever U.S. bull market after new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus outbreak spooked investors and rattled world markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2,352.33 points, or 9.99%, to 21,200.89, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 260.75 points, or 9.51%, to 2,480.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 750.25 points, or 9.43%, to 7,201.80.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.