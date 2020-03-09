US Markets

Wall Street plummets as virus, oil price drop stoke recession fears

Stephen Culp Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street took a nose-dive on Monday as recession worries loomed large while tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2,013.45 points, or 7.78%, to 23,851.33, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 225.81 points, or 7.60%, to 2,746.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 624.94 points, or 7.29%, to 7,950.68.

