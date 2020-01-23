Wall Street pares losses on positive coronavirus news

Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings and developing news about the coronavirus outbreak emanating from China. Healthcare and financial shares helped pull stocks into the red through much of the session.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.