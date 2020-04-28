US Markets
Wall Street pares gains as U.S. consumer confidence plunges in April

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street's main indexes pared gains in early trading on Tuesday, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in April as coronavirus-driven lockdowns sharply disrupted economic activity and left millions of Americans unemployed.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 86.9 this month from a downwardly revised 118.8 in March.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 86.9 this month from a downwardly revised 118.8 in March.

At 10:05 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 214.75 points, or 0.89%, at 24,348.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 23.90 points, or 0.83%, at 2,902.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 26.10 points, or 0.30%, at 8,756.27.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

