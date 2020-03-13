Wall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes erased early gains to trade just above 1% shortly after a report said President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 366.87 points, or 1.73%, at 21,567.49, while the S&P 500 .SPX was up 45.79 points, or 1.85%, at 2,526.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 128.99 points, or 1.79%, at 7,330.79.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

