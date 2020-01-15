Wall Street pares gains after U.S., China sign Phase 1 trade deal

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks came off their session highs on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a long-awaited Phase 1 trade deal that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services.

At 1:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 91.81 points, or 0.32%, at 29,031.48, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.60 points, or 0.17%, at 3,288.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 18.66 points, or 0.20%, at 9,269.99.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.