Wall Street pares gains after U.S., China sign Phase 1 trade deal

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks came off their session highs on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a long-awaited Phase 1 trade deal that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services.

At 1:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 91.81 points, or 0.32%, at 29,031.48, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.60 points, or 0.17%, at 3,288.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 18.66 points, or 0.20%, at 9,269.99.

