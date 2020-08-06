US Markets
Wall Street opens slightly lower; fresh stimulus awaited

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.70 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,170.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13%, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08%, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

