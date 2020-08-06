Wall Street opens slightly lower; fresh stimulus awaited

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.70 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,170.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13%, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08%, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.

