Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.38 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 25,865.08.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11%, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.

