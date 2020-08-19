US Markets
Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following positive results from retailers Target and Lowe's, a day after the S&P 500 completed its fastest recovery from a bear market in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.19 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,811.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.73 points, or 0.08%, at 3,392.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.96 points, or 0.04%, to 11,214.80 at the opening bell.

