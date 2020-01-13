US Markets

Wall Street opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.24 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,869.01. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.78 points, or 0.18%, at 3,271.13. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 34.86 points, or 0.38%, to 9,213.72 at the opening bell.

