Wall Street opens muted ahead of Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 22, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting in which the central bank will seek to balance inflation and banking sector concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.59 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 32,570.19.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.83 points, or 0.02%, at 4,002.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.61 points, or 0.02%, to 11,857.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

