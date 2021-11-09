Wall Street opens mixed after inflation data, GE surges on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday after data showed a solid rise in producer prices last month, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.69 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,404.53.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,707.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.77 points, or 0.26%, to 16,024.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

