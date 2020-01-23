US Markets

Wall Street opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment.

